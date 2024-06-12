'My phone's been booming': Bane Jr. taking in three touchdown performance in week one

It was a big win against the Edmonton Elks for the Saskatchewan Roughriders in week one of the Canadian Football League [CFL] season and a big portion of it came from the hands of receiver, Shawn Bane Jr.

The fourth year CFLer had 5 receptions for 125 yards and three touchdowns. The only three that Saskatchewan recorded in the game.

“I have to cut my phone off, it’s been booming,” joked Bane Jr. about the attention he’s received since the game. “It’s been cool but these are the games I’ve worked for and just want to be a part of.”

“It’s that moment when you want the spotlight but at the same time it’s like for what? But obviously it’s the sport and it’s my job so it has to happen organically.”

Bane Jr. shared he has had a three touchdown performance back in his college days at Northwest Missouri State.

“At college I had a few of them,” he laughed. “It was 63 nothing. In college I used to score three touchdowns in a first half then get out of the game. I’ve never played the full games for a long time.”

In the first quarter Bane Jr. caught his first touchdown pass on a 27 yard catch from Trevor Harris. In the fourth quarter he found the back of the end zone twice and at a pivotal moment during the game to finish the hat trick.

“It’s not surprising [the defence didn’t catch on]. They just asked a little bit of discipline with their eyes and Trevor was able to see it and he just put it up and it came down [into my hands],” Bane said. “But it was spooky crazy, with the game on the line, and we were only up by one at the time. So that kind of surprised me.”

“They call it a hat trick [for a reason]. I don’t think it would be an everyday trick,” Quarterback Trevor Harris joked to reporters. “It’s one of those things where it’s kind of a rare occasions. If you got a lot of points from him in fantasy I wouldn’t trade him but I wouldn’t expect a three touchdown game every game although that’d be nice,” joked quarterback, Trevor Harris.

Head Coach Corey Mace dubbed last week “Bane’s week” when speaking about the stellar offensive performance.

“Maybe it could be this week as well but if you lock in on one of those guys they’re going to be open. Kudos to the offence, it takes all 12 to get stuff like that done,” he said.

Just two years ago Bane Jr. was wearing red, white and black as a Calgary Stampeder and barely seeing any time on the field.

He suited up for just nine games in 2022 where he recorded just one touchdown. Last year, he played in all 18 with the Riders and recorded four touchdowns on the year. Now he is already well on his way to passing last year’s stats.

“I was literally sitting back the other day like ‘I’m in what I’ve been praying for and writing down in my goals’ so yeah it’s crazy,” he exclaimed.

“It’s a full circle moment for sure.”