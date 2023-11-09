REGINA
Regina

    • 'My touring family are safe': Shania Twain releases statement following crew bus crash

    Shania Twain says her touring family is safe following a bus rollover in Saskatchewan that involved members of her stage crew.

    “Thank you so much for the out pour of love and support from everyone,” Twain shared on her Instagram story Thursday evening.

    “First and foremost my touring family are safe. Anyone needing medical care is receiving great support. The local community and every single crew person has been phenomenal, in the face of a very scary scenario.”

    “Hug and hold those you love, we are doing the same.”

    A tour bus and a truck involved with Twain’s “Queen of Me” tour were involved in a serious rollover near Wolseley, Sask. on Highway 1 early Wednesday morning.

    RCMP from Indian Head responded to the scene just after 7 a.m.

    According to police, 13 people were injured in the crash. The injuries were all considered non-life-threatening, police said.

    Road conditions were described as ice-covered and slippery Wednesday morning.

    Highway 1 itself was closed from Wolseley east to the Manitoba border due to the poor driving conditions. It was reopened just after 12 p.m. on Wednesday.

    The Town of Wolseley is located approximately 100 kilometres east of Regina.

    Twain’s Queen of Me Tour continues at Saskatoon’s Sasktel Centre – with the show set to begin at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

