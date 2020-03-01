REGINA -- Naomi Hunter has been voted in as the new leader of the Saskatchewan Green Party.

“The time is right, there have been climate protests across the country this year, people are concerned,” said Hunter, following her appointment as leader. “The climate crisis is upon us and people want to see a strong voice standing up for climate action.”

Hunter served as the interim deputy leader for the Saskatchewan Green Party and also ran for the federal Green Party in the Regina-Lewvan riding in the 2019 federal election.

She said there needs to be a third voice in the Saskatchewan Legislature and that she has big plans as leader.

Three people were vying for the party leadership including Maria Lewans and George Wooldridge.

The vote was held during the party’s leadership convention in Regina on Saturday.