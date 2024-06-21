National Indigenous People's Day celebrated in Regina

Thousands of people in Regina turned out to Victoria Park on Friday for National Indigenous People’s Day.

"It’s just a day to come out and celebrate and gather to, you know, experience the rich and diverse history and culture and tradition,” said Chelsea Low, the senior advisor of Indigenous Relations at the City of Regina.

The festivities were hosted by the City of Regina. It featured performances, activities and an artisanal market for residents.

"The city is working really hard on reconciliation activities, so celebrating a day like today really allows people to come out and learn and puts it out in community for Indigenous people to also come out and celebrate,” Low said on Friday.

Many who attended travelled from out of Regina to take in the party and learn the history and culture of Indigenous people.

A group of students from Milestone School in Milestone Sask., made the trip out to the park.

National Indigenous People's Day festivities were held throughout Regina, including Victoria Park. (Gareth Dillistone / CTV News) "For us it was really important. We are from a small town farming community, we don't have a lot of opportunities to enjoy and explore Indigenous culture. We've talked about it a lot more, in the classroom, at home, in events, at recess, and when the opportunity to come today arose, they were excited,” said Ariel Young, a teacher at the school.

"They were the ones that were long ago and they were the first people here,” one of the students said. "We learnt our names in Cree and we also got to eat some bannock. That was really good."

National Indigenous People’s Day is celebrated every year on June 21.

This year also marks the 150th anniversary of the signing of Treaty 4.