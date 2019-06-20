

CTV Regina





NDP MLA Warren McCall says he won’t run again in the 2020 provincial election.

McCall is the member for Regina Elphinstone-Centre, and is serving as NDP Critic for Advanced Education, SaskTel, and Parks, Culture and Sport.

“I want to say thank you very much to my friends and neighbours in Elphinstone for having entrusted me with the honour of a lifetime working for them and with them as their MLA,” McCall said in a release.

McCall joined the legislative in a by-election in 2001. He served as the Minister of Advanced Education and Employment, and Minister of Corrections and Public Safety under former Premier Lorne Calvert.

The next provincial election is scheduled for next year.