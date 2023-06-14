Nearly 2,400 students mark convocation at University of Regina

Almost 2,400 graduates walked across the stage at the University of Regina (U of R) on Wednesday to celebrate the next step in their academic journey.

“I’m a bit nervous,” said Andrew Na, a business faculty graduate, as he received his gown prior to the ceremony. “It’s a ‘congratulations’ to myself for all my hard work.”

Being from China, Na moved away from home to pursue his diploma.

He said his family could not make it to celebrate with him, but he expressed his gratitude for their support.

“[They] supported my tuition and living fees here,” he said. “To my parents and family, thank you very much.”

For many graduates, they completed the accomplishment through multiple years of pandemic restrictions, online classes, and much more.

“I would like to congratulate all our graduates on their academic accomplishments,” said Jeff Keshen, president and vice-chancellor. “These ceremonies are the culmination of years of hard work and sacrifice by our students.”

Many special guests were also honoured, including honorary doctorate recipient and Canadian snowboarding star, Mark McMorris.

“I can’t really believe it,” he told reporters. “I was most happy for my mom because I knew she’d be over the moon.”

McMorris was given the award because of his contributions for young kids in Saskatchewan to pursue their athletic goals.

“Perseverance is everything,” he said. “I think [kids] need to have those opportunities [me and my brother] had.”

“I want every kid in this province to have those opportunities,” he added.

The recent graduates join the over 88,000 U of R alumni.

“If you want to go fast, go alone,” said Keshen in his speech. “But if you want to go far, you’re going to have to bring others along for the ride.”