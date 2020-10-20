REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority is notifying the public of potential exposure to COVID-19 at a number of businesses where someone attended while likely infectious.

The exposures occurred in Regina, Saskatoon, Beauval, Martensville and Meadow Lake.

REGINA

October 15

Brewed Awakening, 3115 Woodhams Drive, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

October 17

Smitty's Normanview, 368 McCarthy Boulevard (Normanview Mall), 10 to 11 a.m.

October 19

Shoppers Drug Mart, 2202 Broad Street, 10:45 to 11:15 a.m.

SASKATOON

October 11

Motion Fitness Blairmore, 320 Shillington Crescent, 9 to 10 a.m.

October 12

Motion Fitness Blairmore, 320 Shillington Crescent, 8 to 9 p.m.

Motion Fitness Lawson Heights, 134 Primrose Drive, 10 to 11 a.m.

Motion Fitness Stonebridge, 3110 Clarence Avenue South, 2 to 4:30 p.m.

October 13

Real Canadian SuperStore, 411 Confederation Drive, 2:30 to 11 p.m.

Motion Fitness Stonebridge, 3110 Clarence Avenue South, 6:30 to 8 a.m.

Motion Fitness Blairmore, 320 Shillington Crescent, 8 to 9 p.m.

October 14

Motion Fitness Stonebridge, 3110 Clarence Avenue South, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Motion Fitness Blairmore, 320 Shillington Crescent, 4 to 6 p.m.

BEAUVAL

October 17

Amy's Bar and Motel, Beauval Forks, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

October 18

Amy's Bar and Motel, Beauval Forks, 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

MARTENSVILLE

October 13

Martensville Athletic Pavilion (last basketball court), 200 Mike Sands Boulevard, 7 to 10 p.m.

MEADOW LAKE

October 17

Giant Tiger, 301 First Avenue East, 10:30 to 11 a.m.

Public Health officials are advising individuals who were at these locations on the specified dates during the specified times to self-monitor for 14 days.

If you have had or develop symptoms of COVID-19, immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811, your physician or nurse practitioner to arrange for testing.