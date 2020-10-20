Advertisement
New COVID-19 exposures reported in Regina, Saskatoon, Beauval, Martensville and Meadow Lake
REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority is notifying the public of potential exposure to COVID-19 at a number of businesses where someone attended while likely infectious.
The exposures occurred in Regina, Saskatoon, Beauval, Martensville and Meadow Lake.
REGINA
October 15
- Brewed Awakening, 3115 Woodhams Drive, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
October 17
- Smitty's Normanview, 368 McCarthy Boulevard (Normanview Mall), 10 to 11 a.m.
October 19
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 2202 Broad Street, 10:45 to 11:15 a.m.
SASKATOON
October 11
- Motion Fitness Blairmore, 320 Shillington Crescent, 9 to 10 a.m.
October 12
- Motion Fitness Blairmore, 320 Shillington Crescent, 8 to 9 p.m.
- Motion Fitness Lawson Heights, 134 Primrose Drive, 10 to 11 a.m.
- Motion Fitness Stonebridge, 3110 Clarence Avenue South, 2 to 4:30 p.m.
October 13
- Real Canadian SuperStore, 411 Confederation Drive, 2:30 to 11 p.m.
- Motion Fitness Stonebridge, 3110 Clarence Avenue South, 6:30 to 8 a.m.
- Motion Fitness Blairmore, 320 Shillington Crescent, 8 to 9 p.m.
October 14
- Motion Fitness Stonebridge, 3110 Clarence Avenue South, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
- Motion Fitness Blairmore, 320 Shillington Crescent, 4 to 6 p.m.
BEAUVAL
October 17
- Amy's Bar and Motel, Beauval Forks, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
October 18
- Amy's Bar and Motel, Beauval Forks, 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.
MARTENSVILLE
October 13
- Martensville Athletic Pavilion (last basketball court), 200 Mike Sands Boulevard, 7 to 10 p.m.
MEADOW LAKE
October 17
- Giant Tiger, 301 First Avenue East, 10:30 to 11 a.m.
Public Health officials are advising individuals who were at these locations on the specified dates during the specified times to self-monitor for 14 days.
If you have had or develop symptoms of COVID-19, immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811, your physician or nurse practitioner to arrange for testing.