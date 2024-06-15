New Early Years Family Resource Centre opens in Regina's Harbour Landing

Another Early Years Family Resource Centre has opened up in Regina, this one near the Harbour Landing area.

There was a packed house on Friday for the grand opening celebration. The centre offers various supports for families with children, from newborn to five-years-old.

There is even pre-natal and post-partum programming. The centre can accommodate up to about 100 people but it is not a daycare.

A parent or caregiver must stay and play with the child, and no food or snacks are available. Funding for the centres is provided by both the provincial and federal governments.

There is also family wellness at the Regina Family Resource Centre, according to Karen Istace.

“We do family yoga, we have a nutritionist coming in once a week that’s going to work with families on nutrition. So I think that’s the difference. And it’s also building community….. so they have a chance to build community. So they have a chance to play with other children, get to know other parents,” she said.

Children enjoy the new ‘Early Years Family Resource Centre’ which is now open near the Regina Airport. (Gareth Dillistone / CTV News) The centre is free to all families in the province. It’s open for fun from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday to Friday, 12 months a year. There are both drop-in and pre-registered programs.

There are now 21 Early Years Family Resource Centres across Saskatchewan.