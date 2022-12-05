New east Regina fire station expected to open by 2026

The City of Regina purchased a vacant lot in east Regina for the development of a new fire station, expected to be complete by 2026.

The two-acre lot is located at the corner of Chuka Boulevard and Primrose Green Drive in the Greens on Gardiner.

Regina Fire and Protective Services said it chose the area due to its quick access to the surrounding area and Victoria Avenue East, in a news release Monday.

Planning, development and resourcing is scheduled to take place in 2023 and 2024, with construction beginning in 2025.

The development of Fire Station No. 8 was included in the city’s Fire Master Plan, which was approved in 2021.

“One of our focuses with Fire Station No. 8 is to bring value to the neighbourhood we will be situated in, as we do in all areas of Regina,” said Fire Chief Layne Jackson. “In addition to providing emergency response, a fire station is a community hub in a lot of ways.”

This will be the first fire station constructed in Regina since 2010.