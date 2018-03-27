

CTV Regina





The City of Moose Jaw has hired a new city manager.

Jim Puffalt originally hails from Broadview, Sask.

In the last 20 years, he has served as city manager of Dauphin, Man., Estevan and North Battleford.

“We’re excited to have someone of Jim’s calibre fill the role of City Manager in Moose Jaw,” said Moose Jaw Mayor Fraser Tolmie in a written release. “The fact Jim’s hiring was a unanimous vote by City Council shows the level of confidence we have in him to help meet our challenges and grow our city.”

Puffalt will take on the role as of May 7.