REGINA -- A brand new youth safety training program is coming to Saskatchewan through the Saskatchewan Common Ground Alliance.

The online safety construction program is the first of its kind in Canada.



“It is a big deal to help young people coming out of school wanting to get into construction,” said Derrick Mann, president of Saskatchewan Common Ground Alliance (SCGA).



Aimed at 14to 21-year-olds, the course will teach youth safe work skills including hazard assessment, ground disturbance, emergency assessments and other skills they may need on the job.



“It gives them the base knowledge to start asking the right questions once you get out to a site,” said Mann.



The training program is all about reaching a safer work environment, with an emphasis on underground safety. The SCGA said underground damage is a $1 billion problem in Canada every year.



Mann said it was important to offer the course for free, so that everyone could access it.



“Damage prevention, we feel it is all our responsibility to educate. Sometimes that cost even though small, is a barrier to some people,” he said. “It will allow someone to be able to apply for maybe their first job and have this on their resume.”



The three-hour course is available to anyone on the Saskatchewan Safety Council website.