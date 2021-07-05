REGINA -- Jeff Keshen has officially started as the University of Regina’s new president and vice-chancellor.

The institution named Keshen as the U of R’s eighth president and vice-chancellor in March. Keshen assumed the role on July 1.

Keshen comes to the U of R after serving as the vice-president of the Grenfell campus at Memorial University in Newfoundland.

He also has experience working as an instructor, researcher and senior administrator at Mount Royal University, the University of Ottawa and the University of Calgary.

More to come…