Regina residents have a new place to play with the opening of the Regina Climbing Centre.

The centre opened its doors on Friday in Regina’s northeast corner. The new facility offers visitors a chance to try out various disciplines of climbing, including top roping and lead climbing.

"We all spend a lot of time doing things that are just not really healthy for our backs and our core, climbing takes that computer position that you have spent so much time doing and we actually elongate those muscles and strengthen those muscles, so it’s actually a really good sport for you,” said Jordan Mackay, Owner of Regina Climbing Centre

The vision took Jordan Mackay two years to bring to life.

“It’s really fun when I watch them climb a wall because they get half way at the wall and then they realize they have to assess and you rarely ever see kids assess, they just go and do,” said Palka Karolina, a first time climber visiting on Sunday.

The new facility offers a place for family and friends to get together and have fun, while getting fit their daily dose of exercise.

With files from Madina Azizi.