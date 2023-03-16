New SJHL Championship trophy unveiled by league

Yorkton, Sask. -

The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) has unveiled a redesigned championship trophy for the 2022-23 Playoffs.

Unveiled during Thursday’s SJHL 2023 Playoff Preview Show, broadcast by the SJHL itself, the new Canterra Seeds Cup will replace the Canalta Cup, which was presented for eight years in the league.

The partnership between the league and Canterra Seeds began around one year ago, according to the league’s commissioner Kyle McIntyre.

“I know it sounds cliché, but we’ve become very close friends with the senior leadership team in Canterra. They’re people from the prairies, they’re people from Saskatchewan and Manitoba. They love hockey, they love the league,” he told CTV News Monday.

McIntyre added that the Canalta Cup went unsponsored for the past two seasons, including 2021, where the trophy went unawarded due to the pandemic.

“I think we’re just scratching the surface, it’s going to be neat when were able to say, ‘this Cup is 100 years old,’” CEO and president of Canterra Seeds David Hansen said.

The league is now embarking on a tour to all playoff teams’ home communities to show off the new trophy.

The playoffs begin Friday, with all four matchups dropping the puck at 7:30 p.m. to kick off the 2022-23 Canterra Seeds Cup Championship.