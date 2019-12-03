REGINA -- Landlords in Regina must have hardwired smoke alarms with a battery back-up on levels with sleeping rooms as of January 1, 2020.

The additions smoke alarm regulations were approved by City Council in September 2018.

Landlords must also provide 10-year tamper-proof lithium battery-operated smoke alarm(s) all levels without sleeping rooms, if they don’t already have hardwired, interconnected smoke alarms.

According to the city, landlords could receive a ticket if a fire occurs at a property without proper smoke alarms in place.

If someone is hurt in a fire in a rental propoert, and fire crews determine proper smoke alarms were not in place, the will be prosecuted through the court.