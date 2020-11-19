REGINA -- A new study released by Efficiency Canada puts Saskatchewan in last place across Canada when it comes to energy efficiency.

Efficiency Canada is based out of Carleton University. It’s the second year of the study, which creates scorecards for every province by assessing energy efficiency policies and outcomes that were introduced or implemented between January 2019 and June 2020. It looks at categories including transportation, programs, enabling policies, buildings and industry.

The study gave Saskatchewan the lowest marks in the programs and transportation policy categories. It said SaskPower and SaskEnergy spend the lowest amount on energy efficiency as a percentage of their utility revenues.

However the study said progress is on the horizon, citing the province’s $181 million investment announced in May to reduce costs in provincial government, public education and health services buildings through energy efficiency.

Saskatchewan scored 17 points out of a possible 100. British Columbia received the highest score, earning 58 points.