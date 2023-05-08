NHL Draft Lottery set to reveal which team can select Pats' Bedard first overall

Regina Pats’ captain Connor Bedard will learn what National Hockey League (NHL) team will likely draft him first overall on Monday night when the NHL Draft Lottery takes place.

Bedard, who finished the 2022-23 Western Hockey League (WHL) regular season with a league-leading 143 points in 57 games is the overwhelming favorite to be selected first overall at the NHL draft in June.

NHL Central Scouting’s final rankings in April had Bedard listed as the top-ranked North American skater.

The Anaheim Ducks, who finished last in the NHL’s overall regular season standings, have the best odds of winning the first overall pick at 18.5 percent. Those odds increase to 25.5 percent if Ottawa, Buffalo, Pittsburgh, Calgary or Nashville win the lottery because teams are only able to advance up 10 spots in the draft rankings. Teams that finished outside the bottom 10 of the overall standings can not move up to number one.

The Columbus Blue Jackets will have the second-best odds at 13.5 percent, followed by the Chicago Blackhawks at 11.5 per cent.

The Montreal Canadiens have the best odds of the seven Canadian teams at landing the top pick at 8.5 percent.

Bedard’s hometown team the Vancouver Canucks, has a three percent chance of landing the first overall pick.

The last Regina Pats player to be selected first overall in the NHL draft was Doug Wickenheiser in 1980, who was taken by the Montreal Canadiens.

Greg Joly was selected first overall in 1974 in both the NHL and WHA (World Hockey Association) drafts by Washington and Phoenix respectively.

The next highest pick was Brad Stuart, who went third overall in 1998 to San Jose.

The NHL Draft Lottery is scheduled for 8 p.m. EST.

The 2023 NHL Entry Draft will be held June 27 and 28 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.