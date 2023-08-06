Nicolle Fire near Buffalo Pound Lake sees 3 fire departments respond

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

  • Montreal hair salon hit with arson attack overnight

    An arson attack on another Montreal business forced the evacuation of nearby tenants in the middle of the night as a precautionary measure. Emergency services were called around 1:45 a.m. to a hair salon on De Bellechasse Street near 38th Avenue in the Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough.

  • WEATHER

    WEATHER | Smog warning returns to southern Quebec as wildfires burn

    Smog warnings are in effect Sunday for parts of southern Quebec, as smoke from forest fires in the province's north continues to affect air quality. Montreal, Laval, the Laurentians and the Eastern Townships were among the areas under smog warnings issued by Environment Canada as of 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener