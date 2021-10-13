No charges in death of girl, 7, near Wadena: RCMP
Charges have not been laid in the death of a 7-year-old girl near Wadena, RCMP say.
The RCMP is still investigating the collision that lead to the girls' death. She was hit by a vehicle on Highway #5, west of Wadena.
RCMP told CTV News that the driver of the vehicle has not been charged.
“It’s still in the early stages of the investigation and we have to wait for the RCMP Traffic Reconstruction to complete their report.” Sgt. Brian Wlasichuk of Weyburn RCMP said.
Sgt. Wlasichuk said that visibility could have been a factor and RCMP is still taking witness accounts as the investigation continues.
The driver remained at the scene until emergency crews arrived. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Sgt. Wlasichuk said this accident will not result in changes to highway speeds.
“It’s an accident. We can’t predict the future or when accidents are going to happen, even with us [RCMP officers] being out on the highways.”
A memorial service will be held for the girl on Oct. 19. Individuals interested in attending are encouraged to wear bright colours to honour the victims life.
