No injuries after vehicle shot in alley, police say
Published Monday, February 24, 2020 7:41AM CST
A Regina police cruiser is seen in this file image.
REGINA -- No one was injured after police say someone shot at a vehicle in an alley on Sunday afternoon.
Officers were called to the area of Elphinstone Street and Fifth Avenue around 12:55 p.m. for reports of gun shots. According to police, a gun had been fired in an alley nearby.
The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.