REGINA -- No one was injured after police say someone shot at a vehicle in an alley on Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to the area of Elphinstone Street and Fifth Avenue around 12:55 p.m. for reports of gun shots. According to police, a gun had been fired in an alley nearby.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.