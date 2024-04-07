No injuries reported after plane crash lands near Regina Beach airport, TSB reports

A pilot and passengers of a single engine airplane are okay following a rough landing near Regina Beach Saturday night.

In a message to CTV News, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) reported that at 9:15 p.m. on April 6, a Cessna 172 reported engine troubles.

The pilot attempted to land at the Regina Beach airport. However, the plane overshot the runway, landed in an adjacent field and overturned.

First responders, including RCMP, attended the scene of the crash.

No injuries were reported to the three occupants onboard the aircraft.

“We are still gathering information and assessing the situation,” a TSB spokesperson said in the message.

No other details were provided by the TSB.

--More details to come…