REGINA
Regina

    • No injuries reported after plane crash lands near Regina Beach airport, TSB reports

    Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) signage is pictured outside TSB offices in Ottawa, Monday, May 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) signage is pictured outside TSB offices in Ottawa, Monday, May 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
    Share

    A pilot and passengers of a single engine airplane are okay following a rough landing near Regina Beach Saturday night.

    In a message to CTV News, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) reported that at 9:15 p.m. on April 6, a Cessna 172 reported engine troubles.

    The pilot attempted to land at the Regina Beach airport. However, the plane overshot the runway, landed in an adjacent field and overturned.

    First responders, including RCMP, attended the scene of the crash.

    No injuries were reported to the three occupants onboard the aircraft.

    “We are still gathering information and assessing the situation,” a TSB spokesperson said in the message.

    No other details were provided by the TSB.

    --More details to come…

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News