No injuries reported in Garnet Street fire

A Sunday afternoon house fire in Regina yielded no injuries, according to the city’s fire service.

Crews were called to the 700 block of Garnet Street at around 2:52 p.m. for a report of a house fire, according to a post from Regina Fire.

The flames were extinguished quickly by crews, Regina Fire says.

First responders confirmed that searches of the residence ended with no injuries to report.

The incident is currently under investigation.