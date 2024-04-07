REGINA
    • No serious injuries reported after plane crash lands near Regina Beach airport, TSB reports

    A pilot and passengers of a single engine airplane are okay following a rough landing near Regina Beach Saturday night.

    In a message to CTV News, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) reported that at 9:15 p.m. on April 6, a Cessna 172 reported engine troubles.

    The pilot attempted to land at a gravel airstrip located several kilometres south of Regina Beach.

    However, the plane overshot the runway – landing in an adjacent field, where it overturned.

    Residents of Regina Beach told CTV News they witnessed a large number of emergency vehicles south of the community around the time of the incident.

    According to Saskatchewan RCMP, members of its Lumsden detachment as well as local fire crews and EMS attended the scene.

    The TSB said no injuries were reported for the three occupants who were aboard the aircraft.

    However, in an update sent to CTV News Monday morning, RCMP said one occupant was treated by EMS for an injury described as non-life-threatening.

    The wreckage of the overturned Cessna was removed from the area early Sunday afternoon.

    In its message, the TSB said it is still “gathering information and assessing the situation."

    The organization added that it would not be able to share any other details “at this time.”

    Regina Beach is located approximately 54 kilometres northwest of Regina.

