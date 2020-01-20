REGINA -- Unifor announced on Monday morning that trucks won't be allowed to enter or exit the Co-op Refinery as job action continues.

Unifor's national president Jerry Dias made the announcement in Regina. The national union is taking over the blockade because a court order ruled that local Unifor 594 workers could only block trucks for 10 minutes.

Co-op said in a news release that it believes the union is using "bullying tactics" and "has no respect for the rule of law."

“Unifor members have a right to picket, Co-op has a right to conduct business,” the Regina Police Service said in a statement on Twitter. “In an emotionally charged environment, there will be disagreements, but the Regina Police Service continues to communicate very closely with both parties of the dispute.”

