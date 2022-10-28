'No units available': First responder radio recordings provide snapshot of ambulance shortage in Regina
An emergency situation in Regina on Tuesday in which no ambulance was available to immediately respond is highlighting ongoing pressure felt by paramedics across Saskatchewan.
In radio recordings obtained by CTV News from an independently-verified anonymous source, a Regina Police Service officer can be heard paging for an ambulance from the Sask. Health Authority (SHA) Medical Communication and Coordination Centre. The communication centre alerted the officer that none were available.
“We have a…conscious, alert [child] that’s going to need medical attention,” the police officer said in one page.
The communication centre responded by saying “just be advised we have no units available. Lots of calls holding. We’ll get to this when we can.”
In another page, the officer said “we’re going to need you hot as it is more urgent.”
The communication centre responded “still no units available.”
CTV News has omitted age and gender of the child that were included in the recordings for privacy.
A spokesperson with the Regina Police Service confirmed it was one of its officers who made the call for EMS to attend the scene, but eventually cancelled the request after further assessment of the situation.
A call that matched the recordings was confirmed by the Saskatchewan Health Authority. The request came in to the centre at 2:50 p.m. Tuesday. An ambulance was dispatched about five minutes later before Regina police cancelled the call at 2:57 p.m.
The SHA, which is in charge of EMS operations in Regina, would not provide an interview to CTV News.
In a prepared statement, the health authority confirmed Tuesday was a busy day for Regina EMS. The health authority did not offer any details about the incident involving the child.
“On Oct. 25 Regina EMS was fully staffed with 11 ambulances, however they did experience a period of higher than normal call volumes” a statement from the SHA said.
“They responded to 135 calls for service. The daily average from the previous year was 95 calls.”
The SHA said when EMS is experiencing high call volumes, the communications and coordination centre follows certain protocols based on emergency type and location. Dispatchers use information provided by callers to assess a patient’s state to make sure those requiring urgent care will receive it as quickly as possible with the given resources.
“The Ministry [of Health] and SHA are aware that there are times where call volumes may exceed anticipated and planned staffing levels,” the SHA statement read.
“During these situations, the SHA will assess the situation and call in additional EMS resources and triage calls to ensure ambulances are dispatched to patients requiring urgent care.”
In Regina, the SHA said it staffs between six and 11 ambulances during a 24 hour period depending on call volumes and peak hours. In Saskatoon, the contracted ambulance company Medavie staffs between nine and 14.
PROVINCIAL ISSUE
For years, the union representing paramedics in Saskatchewan has noticed growing pressure on its members in all areas of the province.
“Right now, things are definitely worsening,” Karen Wasylenko, the president of Health Sciences Association of Saskatchewan, said. She added staffing for advanced care paramedics is at its lowest since 2008.
“These professionals need to feel supported and when you’re understaffed it leads to burnout. Anecdotally, many paramedics are feeling that stress and they’re starting to leave.”
Because there isn’t enough staff to keep up with demand, Wasylenko said many paramedics are working longer hours than normal. She said it’s an issue in both rural and urban communities.
“They feel that professional obligation to help people so they’re out there covering off as much as they can,” Wasylenko said.
In order to solve the issue, Wasylenko said recruitment and retention are key.
“Paramedics are often overlooked in the healthcare system,” she said.
“If you want to keep [them] in the province, you have to make it desirable. You have to have competitive wages. You have to end the understaffing and support them to end the burn out.”
It’s something the province says it’s actively working on.
“We’re trying to do everything we can to support our EMS services both in the city, and in rural areas as well, to make sure people are receiving access to care on a timely basis,” Everett Hindley, the minister of rural and remote health, said.
In rural communities, Hindley said the goal is to have EMS crews respond to emergencies in 30 minutes or less. He said that target is met about 73 per cent of the time.
In urban communities, he said the targeted response time is much shorter.
“It’s a matter of continuous improvement and we’re looking at all of our options here to make sure that we’re streamlining that as much as we can,” Hindley said
Because these issues have been reported for years, the NDP said action needs to be taken now
Due to a shortage of family physicians, NDP MLA Vicki Mowat said more people are putting their healthcare concerns on hold until they’re at the point of needing an emergency room or ambulance.
“It is a symptom of a whole system that is in crisis,” Mowat said.
“What we expect is that when we call 911, we are going to have an ambulance available and it’s completely unacceptable that that’s not the case.”
“We have a patchwork system that is not working. It’s representing the crisis that we know exists in healthcare right now where we do not have adequate access to emergency care. We do not have access to primary care,” Mowat said.
Mowat added that the province should be investing its current windfall record revenues toward the health care system.
The SHA said it is working with the Ministry of Health on a multi-year EMS stabilization plan to address staffing issues in several rural communities in the province.
