'Not the result of a firearm': Regina police say damage at Sask Party office not caused by gunshots
Two holes found in the window of a Saskatchewan Party campaign office were not caused by a gun, Regina police have reported.
The Saskatchewan Party sent out a news release Tuesday morning, claiming two “bullet holes” had been discovered at the campaign office of its candidate for Regina Northeast Rahul Singh.
In the release, Singh noted that his campaign had experienced having signs stolen and claimed the “attack” had been reported to police.
“Our campaign has already had many signs stolen but this goes well beyond that, putting our campaign volunteers in danger,” Singh said in a news release.
"I have reported this attack to the Regina Police Service (RPS) and they are now investigating."
RPS provided an update to its investigation Tuesday afternoon.
In it, the service outlined that it received a report of mischief at around 7:20 p.m. on Monday. Officers responded to the office on the 1600 block of Dewdney Avenue the following morning.
Police noted the damages appeared to be two small bullet holes in the window.
However, an investigation indicated the damage was not the result of a firearm discharge.
Both Sask Party Leader Scott Moe and Sask NDP Leader Carla Beck denounced the incident.
"I spoke to Rahul this morning. I know he is troubled by this but he will not be intimidated," Moe said. "He has knocked thousands of doors and spoken with thousands of voters in Regina Northeast and that’s exactly what he plans to continue doing from now until election day."
"No politician should ever be subjected to violence," Beck said in her statement. "My heart goes out to Mr. Singh, the volunteers and the campaign staff working to support Mr. Singh’s campaign who are no doubt shaken by this violent act."
"I hope that whoever committed this act is brought to justice."
A mischief investigation continues.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Regina police or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers.
