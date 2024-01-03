REGINA
Regina

    • Nutrien fined $200,000 after Sask. worker injured

    Nutrien is facing a $200,000 fine after pleading guilty to violating health and safety regulations leading to serious injury of a worker.

    On Sept. 20, 2021, a worker stepped into an uncovered floor opening near Rocanville, according to a Saskatchewan labour ministry news release.

    Nutrien was fined for failing to ensure that any opening in a floor in which a worker could fall is installed with covering and failing to place a warning sign indicating the hazard.

    The court imposed a fine of $142,857.14 with a surcharge of $57,142.86.

    The company pleaded guilty on Dec. 19 in Moosomin Provincial Court.

