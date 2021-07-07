REGINA -- A man is dead after being shot by a police officer during an incident on the Gordon First Nation on Tuesday afternoon, according to Saskatchewan RCMP.

Police responded to the First Nation after a report of a man making threats with a rifle, around 2:15 p.m. RCMP said the responding officers fired their guns and injured the man.

Officers performed life saving measures on the man, but he was pronounced dead by EMS shortly after.

RCMP said the firearms of the man and the officers were seized. The incident will be independently investigated by the Weyburn Police Service.

Saskatchewan RCMP requested the Ministry of Justice and the Attorney General appoint two independent investigation observers – including one of Indigenous descent – in accordance with the Saskatchewan Police Act and the Saskatchewan Police Amendment Act.

"The Saskatchewan RCMP takes these matters very seriously and, as such, we are giving the Weyburn Police Service our full cooperation as they conduct an external investigation into the circumstances surrounding what happened today. I offer my deepest condolences to all of those affected by this incident,” Assistant-Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore, Saskatchewan RCMP Commanding Officer, said.

No further details were released by RCMP, since the incident is the subject of an external investigation.

Police said support services are being organized for the family of the man and the officers.