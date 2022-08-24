Okanese First Nation intends to take over sovereign control of child and family welfare services

With a declaration to Indigenous Services Canada (ISC), Okanese First Nation took an important step for the community as it works towards control of child and family welfare services on and off reserve.

“The only time the province steps on the reserve is when there is no law,” said Chief Richard Stonechild. “We have a law now.”

In 2019, the federal government passed bill C-92 which ensured Indigenous communities may transition towards exercising partial or full jurisdiction over child and family services. The law came into effect at the start of 2020.

In June of last year, Cowessess First Nation became the first Indigenous community to enter into the agreement. Okanese is hoping to do the same.

“It is going to give us the opportunity to connect [children] back to their nation,” said Chief Stonechild. “To make sure they have an understanding of their culture, language, ceremonies and everything that is associated with Okanese First Nation.”

A 2019 report by ISC and the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) denounced the overrepresentation of Indigenous children in welfare programs and found Indigenous youth were 17 times more likely to end up in out of home care.

“Okanese has never been served by an agency,” said Darrin Keewatin, the lead for Okanese’s welfare plan. “So the province has always come to the reserve to apprehend kids and take them into care. None of them are placed back on reserve.”

Members of the community hope this breaks a cycle of intergenerational trauma.

“Growing up, we didn’t have our language, our culture, our history or ceremonies,” said Chief Stonechild. “Now we can make sure they have a strong traditional base to build on. And as they grow, they’ll have those teachings to build a good community.”

“It is important to teach them the history so they don’t forget it,” said Okanese Headwoman Penny Tuckanow. “Then they will know how to move forward in their own lives.”

Wednesday’s declaration does not mean Okanese will take over full control of services immediately. Over the next year, the community will consult with the federal and provincial levels of government to ensure a smooth transition of services.

“We welcome the opportunity to participate in the planning discussions led by Indigenous group to identify the best way to effectively transition services while ensuring the safety and well-being of children and families,” Janice Colquhoun, the executive director of Indigenous services for the Saskatchewan Ministry of Social Services, said.

“There’s a bunch of things we need to negotiate,” said Stonechild. “How are we going to do these things and where will they take place, are all questions we need answers for.”

Chief Stonechild believes this is an opportunity for the community to move forward as a nation together.

“This will put the authority and jurisdiction back in the hands of our nation,” he said. “Our elders are going to be a big part of this. They will guide us. And we’ll have input from out people to make sure we do it right.”

If successful, Okanese First Nation would be the second Saskatchewan first nation to enter into the agreement.