Old Dominion making Regina stop on Canadian tour
Old Dominion and Jordan Davis perform at Caesars Windsor in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, June 14, 2019. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
CTV News Regina
Published Monday, September 9, 2019 8:22AM CST
Country group Old Dominion will be making a stop in the Queen City next year.
The "We are Old Dominion" tour will hit the stage at the Brandt Centre on Feb. 15.
The group will be joined by Mitchell Tenpenny and Meghan Patrick.
Tickets go on sale Friday.