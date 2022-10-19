Older adults embracing the future of technology at Regina conference

Regina is hosting a national conference on technology and aging, which is breaking a stereotype that technology is only for young people.

Age-Well, a conference that brings together researchers, non-profits, care providers, and members of the public, among others, focuses on solutions and innovations to support an aging population.

Jennifer Campos, Age-Well associate scientific director, said advancements in technology are often geared towards younger generations but new technology could also benefit older adults.

“We sometimes do older adults a disservice not realizing they are very willing to embrace technology,” she said. “There is a lot of technological literacy in older adults and they want to learn more.”

The conference is an opportunity for developers to showcase their innovations and for potential users to demonstrate ideas and provide feedback on usability or possible uses.

Some attendees at the conference said they could never have imagined the advances they saw.

“There was one telephone on the wall with a dial, if you were lucky,” said Sherry Baker. “We had no idea.”

“Things have escalated so quickly,” said Olive Bryaton. “It’s just amazing.”

“Technology is moving so fast that it’s almost too difficult,” said Philip Davis. “If they do it right, it’ll be easier to use.”

Virtual reality, simulators or social robots like ‘Mindy,’ were showcased at the conference. They could play games or music or help a grandchild spark a conversation with their grandparents when they aren’t sure what to talk about.

“She really helps to engage older adults because it’s not just a tablet itself,” said Lee St. James, Social Robots president and founder. “It’s the physical form factor of almost being like a visit with a grandchild.”

Noelannah Neubauer is a researcher at the University of Waterloo. She created a website that allows people suffering from dementia to live more mobile, independent lives while also maintaining their safety.

“This really promotes the use of preventative strategies,” she said. “Is it a GPS device or simply an identification tag? But what are the different ways [you] may implement now before you get lost, so you may continue to go out in the community and do what you like. But you are found if you do get lost.”

Neubauer’s interactive website assessed risk levels for individuals and provided them with strategies to ensure safe wandering.

“Technology is the way we can stay at home in our communities,” she said. “It’s not that high-tech. Safe wandering is just having those tools in a toolbelt so they can continue to live their lives.”

For Bryaton, the possibilities in the future are endless.

“Everything you could ever want could happen. And that’s a good thing,” she said. “A lot of people say, ‘It’s coming too fast,’ but that’s what happens when you get old.”

Baker believes older people are hesitant to learn new things.

“They are scared they will break it,” she said. “And when they’re afraid, they won’t touch it. That’s a huge issue.”

Davis had tips for older people who were apprehensive in accepting new technology, noting the older community tends to not want to spend time with gadgets but want to accomplish what the technology can do for them.

“It’s like a Model ‘T’ Ford mechanic looking at a brand-new car. Everybody should accept you need assistance in getting going frequently. There may be just one or two simple things blocking you from being able to use it effectively,” he said.

“We don’t know what we need until we learn about it,” said Bryaton.

The conference is being held from Tuesday until Thursday at the Delta Hotel.