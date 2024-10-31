One constituency remains to be decided in Saskatchewan's 2024 election, it will come down to final mail-in ballots

The final constituency to decide in Saskatchewan’s 2024 election will come down to the final mail-in ballots, with the race still too close to call in Saskatoon Westview.

Following a second count on Oct. 30, NDP candidate April ChiefCalf leads Saskatchewan Party incumbent David Buckingham by just 37 votes.

A total of 484 mail in ballots were issued for the constituency, so far 291 of those have been counted.

The remaining mail-in ballots, up to 193, plus ballots from correctional facilities and hospitals that could still be returned will be part of a final count in November.

Mail-in ballots needed to be mailed no later than 8 p.m. on Oct. 28 and must be received no later than Nov. 7 if they are to be part of the final count.

All of the remaining ballots will be tallied in the final count on Nov. 9.

An NDP win would mean that all but one constituency (Saskatoon Willowgrove) in Saskatoon and Regina voted in an NDP candidate or incumbent.

As it stands on Thursday the Sask. Party’s majority government has been elected in 34 seats. The opposition NDP have been elected in 26 seats.

The Sask. Party appears to have avoided an NDP sweep in Saskatoon. The CTV decision desk declared Ken Cheveldayoff as elected in Saskatoon Willowgrove on Wednesday, following the results of the second count.

All 12 constituencies in Regina voted in an NDP candidate or incumbent.