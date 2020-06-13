REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported a single new case of COVID-19 and one more recovery on Saturday, keeping the number of active cases in the province at 23.

To date, Saskatchewan has 664 reported cases of COVID-19. 628 people have recovered from the virus.

With the new case numbers the province also confirmed two people are in hospital, one in intensive care in Saskatoon and the other receiving inpatient care in the north.

The new case is in the Far North region, bringing its total number of cases to 264. Elsewhere in Saskatchewan, 177 cases are from the Saskatoon area, 112 are from the north, 80 are from the Regina area, 19 are from the south and 12 are from the central region.

Saturday's new case is someone between the ages of 60 and 79.

55,122 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the province to date.