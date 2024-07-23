REGINA
Regina

    • One person dead following plane crash near Birsay, Sask.

    Sask RCMP File
    Share

    A 23-year-old man from White City has died following a plane crash near Birsay, Sask. on Friday.

    According to an email from Sask. RCMP on Tuesday, Outlook RCMP received a report of a plane crash around 6:30 a.m. on Friday. Officers immediately responded and the sole occupant of the plane was declared dead at the scene.

    RCMP said they have no further information to provide, as the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) will investigate.

    On Friday morning, the TSB said a team of investigators had been deployed to the area following an aircraft accident.

    The TSB said investigators will assess the situation but no further information was provided on Friday. 

