After a few rough nights evacuees from Northern Ontario have settled into a routine, according to the Saskatchewan government.

Last week, Saskatchewan welcomed 400 people fleeing wildfires from the Pikangikum First Nation. They have been staying in the student dorms at the University of Regina.

Four of them were arrested, but the province they have settled into their accommodations

“I’ve noticed that there are groups of people on the lawn, men playing guitars for the kids. I've seen kids playing in the hammocks laughing hilariously with each other,” Deanna Valentine with Emergency Social Services said. “People are definitely settling in and starting to enjoy each other. Last night was definitely a quieter night.”

Canadian singer Tom Jackson stopped by for a special performance.

There is no word yet on when the evacuees will be able to return home.