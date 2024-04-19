'Opening soon': Highly anticipated return of Taco Bell to Regina approaching

Many in Regina have been waiting for Taco Bell’s return to the Queen City since news of a return first broke in January 2023, an exact opening date isn’t widely known yet, but it will be “opening soon.”

Construction on south Albert Street continues with an “opening soon” banner attached to one of the fences surrounding the site.

Taco Bell in #yqr is opening soon. I don’t have an exact date, but SOON. pic.twitter.com/Mo1q8XAKvl — Cole Davenport (@CTVCole) April 18, 2024

In January 2023, Redberry Restaurants announced a plan to develop 200 new Taco Bell locations across Canada.

At the time, the restaurant operator said new locations would be built in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario.

The expansion was said to be planned for the next eight years.

Several years ago a petition circulated Regina to bring Taco Bell back to the city. The petition garnered more than 2,000 signatures.

A July 2023 job posting by Redberry Restaurants included a general manager position for Regina.

“Redberry has signed development agreement to build/open more than 200 Taco Bell restaurants in the coming years. In fact, we plan on opening up to 7 locations this year in Alberta and Saskatchewan. So the good news is that we are hiring for this position in Regina, Saskatchewan (as well as many more positions as we build up staff for the new stores), an email to CTV News in July 2023 said.

There are currently two Taco Bells in Saskatchewan, both in Saskatoon.