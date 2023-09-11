'Optimistic time for all coaches': Pats prepare for final pre-season tests
The Regina Pats lost both pre-season games against the Brandon Wheat Kings over the weekend and will finish off with two more games against the Saskatoon Blades and Prince Albert Raiders ahead of the Western Hockey League [WHL] regular season.
But the two losses to Brandon were close ones for the Pats. A 1-0 finish followed by a 2-1 loss in overtime in their second game.
Pats head coach, Brad Herauf, is still positive about what he saw from his team.
“Obviously we only scored one goal all weekend long but I think our detail and defensive side of the puck is something we’ve been stressing since day one,” Herauf said. “I think we did a really good job with that. We had tons of scoring chances just didn’t score.”
It was a chance for rookies and veterans to showcase their skillset ahead of the season.
“Cameron Kuzma we had to send him back home, he’s only 15, but the way he played he probably could still be here for us right now. Matteo Michaels has had a real good camp, he’s continued on into the pre-season. Obviously both our goalies only letting in three goals all weekend long, they did a real good job also,” Herauf explained.
“Obviously it’s an optimistic time for all coaches and we’re only playing some half lineups. The game will be a lot different when the real bolts start flying in a couple of weeks. We’ll have most of our older guys playing both games this week so we’ll have a better evaluation at the end of the week.”
Herauf shared they have 15 forwards and 9 defenceman, and two goalies right now. They will carry 13 forwards and 7 defencemen, barring injuries, this season.
“We’re in a good position where we haven’t always been in the past,” Herauf said.
“We have a lot of young guys pushing our old guys for their spots. Some guys even playing themselves on to the roster right now and that’s what you need for a competitive team. We feel we’re headed in the right direction.”
Right now the Pats have three 20-year-olds on their roster: Zack Stringer (LW), Parker Berge (D), and Drew Sim (G).
However Sim is currently rehabbing from off-season hip surgery and is not expected back in the lineup until potentially the end of October.
Herauf says that could give the team the chance to pick up another over-ager for the time being.
It is an exciting time for Herauf – who got his first taste of what it was like to be behind the bench as the team’s official head coach this past weekend, after being promoted in the off-season.
“Before it was just kind of me giving my ideas. Now it’s on to you,” he said. “We’ve done a real good job with our new assistant coaches. They’ve allowed me to kind of just manage the game. I think it’s going pretty well so far. Felt real relaxed out there, I feel like I’m ready to do it.”
The Pats will wrap up their pre-season schedule this week, facing Saskatoon at home on Wednesday and on the road in Prince Albert on Friday.
Two teams they will face a few times this season in their division and overall Herauf says they expect the division to be a tight one this year.
“I think our division, all teams are kind of coming to age. P.A., they were one of the bottom teams last year but they’re going to be a real good team there. They’ve got a lot of real good skill up front. They have a lot of kids that are 18, 19, and 20 year olds this year,” he explained.
“Saskatoon is going to be good. Brandon, they’ve got some good high end players once they get their goalie back and Nate Danielson back,” he added.
“I think our whole division is going to be good. So I think for us just being consistent because in this league if you’re not your best, you can get beat pretty easy.”
