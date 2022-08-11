'Our city has tons to offer': Mayor looking forward to upcoming I Love Regina Day

Mayor Sandra Masters is encouraging everyone to come out to the 20th anniversary edition of I Love Regina Day, which takes place this coming Saturday in Victoria Park.

“This is a day that we get together to celebrate all the reasons that we love Regina,” Masters said during an interview with CTV Morning Live Regina.

“It starts with a three, five or 10 kilometre run, walk or wheel, then from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. we’ll be in the park cooking burgers, and giving away free burgers and Freezies. Really what’s going to be in the park though is a whole bunch of art, culture, sport and recreation with organized stations from around the city on site so that residents can learn about all the fun things they can do in Regina all year long,” Masters said.

Masters said the day is about community connection, something she said people need to get back to after the pandemic over the last few years.

When she took office, Masters said keeping I Love Regina Day going was important to her.

“One of the beautiful things about the city of Regina is that shared memory experience and it doesn’t seem to matter if it’s Folkfest or the complete accessibility of our Wascana Park or something like the QCX, [Queen City Exhibition] we have events here in the city that we all love and share.”

Initiated in 2002, “I Love Regina Day” was inspired by the “I Love New York” campaign.

The day was meant to shift residents’ attitudes towards the city and improve the city’s image.

The City said free parking will be available on Saturday in the Cornwall Center parkade, SaskPower parkade and City Hall parkade.

A complete guide to the day can be read here.