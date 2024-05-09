Over 90 per cent of Sask. teachers vote no to province's 'final offer'

Saskatchewan teachers have voted “no” to a proposed deal that would have seen an end to a nearly year-long labour dispute.

The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) says over 90 per cent of members who took part voted no.

The STF has said the proposed deal was presented as a “final offer” while the province classified it as a “tentative agreement.”

The deal would have seen an eight per cent pay increase over three years, three per cent in the first two years and three per cent in the final year of the deal – with pay retroactive to September 2023.

Classroom size and complexity was not addressed in the offer itself – rather a line was included referring to a funding agreement that the province signed with school divisions.

The agreement contains “accountability framework” which the province says will address sustainable funding concerns from teachers.

STF President Samantha Becotte is set to hold a news conference at 10:30 Friday morning to discuss the results of the vote and the federation’s path forward.

The two sides began bargaining in late May of 2023. Saskatchewan teachers’ last contract expired in August of that year.

The STF declared an impasse in October and voted overwhelmingly in favour of job action soon after.

Job action officially began in January and included rotating one day strikes, the pause of supervision and extracurricular actives and “work to rule.”

--This is a breaking news story. More details to follow.