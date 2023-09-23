Overnight fire in Moose Jaw engulfs several homes and vehicles

A large overnight fire in Moose Jaw engulfed several homes and vehicles on Saturday.

Members of the Moose Jaw Police Service and Moose Jaw Fire Department were called to the 1400 block of 9th Avenue North for a report of a large fire, according to a release from Moose Jaw police.

When officers arrived, several residences and vehicles were engulfed in flames and firefighters were on scene well into the morning.

The public is asked to a avoid the area.

This is a developing story, more details to come…