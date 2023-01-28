Pair of speeders caught around Regina, leading to more than $1k in fines

Police around the Queen City had a busy start to the weekend, as two vehicles were caught speeding heavily in the span of 24 hours.

According to Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan (CTSS), RCMP caught a driver excessively speeding south of Regina at around 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

The driver was caught going 151 km/h in a 110km/h zone. The driver was fined $578 and issued four demerit points for exceeding the speed limit by more than 35 km/h.

This driver was stopped for going 151 in a 110 which is a $578 fine & 4 points for exceeding the speed limit by more than 35 km/h.@reginapolice pic.twitter.com/EOVYn2ACwM — Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan (@CTSSask) January 27, 2023

Another speeder was caught by police on Highway 11, north of Regina just after 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The vehicle was caught travelling at 146 km/h, according to police.

The driver was fined $538 and was also issued four demerit points for exceeding the speed limit by more than 35km/h.

Combined, the two fines total $1,116.