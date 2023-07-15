Parades lifts Stampeders to thrilling last-play 33-31 win over Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Trevor Harris (7) is tackled during the first half of CFL football action against the Calgary Stampeders in Regina, Saturday, July 15, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu. Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Trevor Harris (7) is tackled during the first half of CFL football action against the Calgary Stampeders in Regina, Saturday, July 15, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu.

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener