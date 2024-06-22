Parts of Sask. at 'high risk' for thunderstorms: Environment Canada

A large part of Saskatchewan is at a high risk for thunderstorms heading into Sunday, according to an outlook by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

A map released by ECCC shows a high threat of wind gusts reaching 90 kilometres per hour, hail, and tornadoes in Saskatoon, Swift Current, and Regina regions.

(Photo source: Environment and Climate Change Canada) The Yorkton area faces a ‘moderate risk’ for these same conditions.

Meanwhile, several severe thunderstorm watches and warnings were issued for parts of Saskatchewan on Saturday evening.

To check out current weather watches and warnings, head to the ECCC website.