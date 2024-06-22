REGINA
Regina

    • Parts of Sask. at 'high risk' for thunderstorms: Environment Canada

    (File photo) (File photo)
    Share

    A large part of Saskatchewan is at a high risk for thunderstorms heading into Sunday, according to an outlook by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

    A map released by ECCC shows a high threat of wind gusts reaching 90 kilometres per hour, hail, and tornadoes in Saskatoon, Swift Current, and Regina regions.

    (Photo source: Environment and Climate Change Canada) The Yorkton area faces a ‘moderate risk’ for these same conditions.

    Meanwhile, several severe thunderstorm watches and warnings were issued for parts of Saskatchewan on Saturday evening.

    To check out current weather watches and warnings, head to the ECCC website.  

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News