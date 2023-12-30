Parts of Sask. experiencing warmest December on record
Parts of Saskatchewan are experiencing their warmest December on record. The above normal conditions have been getting many people outdoors, but has also stopped people from enjoying their annual winter activities.
Will McDowall is visiting from England. He regularly comes to Saskatchewan and is shocked by the level of snow this year.
“I had been hoping to do some cross country skiing because I don’t get to do that in England, but there’s no snow for that,” he said. “Every other year I get to do a little bit of skiing and this year I can’t.”
Part of the province are seeing temperatures at about 9 C above the month’s average. According to Environment Canada, 94 high temperature records were set in Saskatchewan in December, with 18 of those being set on Dec. 22.
The last time the ground was this brown was in 1997, with people getting out and enjoying the outdoors.
It was a complete shift from the winter of 1996, which saw lots of snow and set the stage for dangerous flooding in Swift Current and Moose Jaw.
The nice weather now is something to enjoy but some residents are worried about possible dangers in the future.
“I know a lot of people like this weather that don’t like the cold but I think there is a lot of downside to this,” said Dean Gutheil from Regina. “I’m not a climate change denier, this is really happening. You gotta think about drought in the spring and forest fires.”
For those looking for a scientific explanation, there is one, and it’s an occurrence that happens from time to time.
Kyle Mcaulay with Environment Canada said as this is an El Nino year, the weather is a little more milder than usual.
“When there is lots of clearing on the ground, the sun’s energy gets absorbed a lot more,” he explained. “That’s also helping to create this warm weather we’ve been having.”
Although there isn’t much snow to be found, the below O C temperatures have allowed some ice rinks to stay frozen, but they are barely hanging on.
Environment Canada is warning everyone to be safe around bodies of water as they may not be fully frozen over.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
B.C. man convicted 21st time for impaired driving, believed to be most in Canadian history: police
A B.C. man has been sentenced to nearly five years in jail after receiving his 21st conviction for impaired driving — which police believe to be the most in Canadian history.
Roughly 10 per cent of global emissions come from tourism, new climate report says
A new report from international climate experts says that between eight and 10 per cent of global emissions come from the tourism industry, and that change is needed to bring them down in time for 2030 climate targets.
Israeli-French hostage recounts harrowing experience in captivity
An Israeli woman who recently returned from captivity in the Gaza Strip says she was groped by her Palestinian kidnapper and lived in constant fear throughout the weeks she was held hostage.
Prosecutors urge appeals court to reject Trump's immunity claims in election subversion case
Special counsel Jack Smith urged a federal appeals court Saturday to reject former President Donald Trump's claims that he is immune from prosecution, saying the suggestion that he cannot be held to account for crimes in office "threatens the democratic and constitutional foundation" of the country.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith set to launch sweeping health-delivery changes in 2024
Premier Danielle Smith is set to take scalpel and bone saw to Alberta's $17-billion health-delivery system in 2024, while simultaneously scrambling to keep and find more family doctors.
Family of 4 found dead in apparent murder-suicide by New York police sergeant
A husband and wife and their two sons, ages 10 and 12, were found dead in a suburban New York home Saturday in what authorities described as a murder-suicide by a police sergeant.
Challenging month for Canadian food banks amid holidays, rising demand
Increasing demand for food assistance this year, coupled with a regular spike in users during the holiday season, has strained Canadian food banks this month, the directors of two food bank associations say.
British actor Tom Wilkinson, known for 'The Full Monty' and 'Michael Clayton', dies at 75
Tom Wilkinson, the Oscar-nominated British actor known for his roles in "The Full Monty," "Michael Clayton" and "The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel," has died, his family said. He was 75.
Shelling kills 14 in Russia's city of Belgorod following Moscow's aerial attacks across Ukraine
Shelling in the centre of the Russian border city of Belgorod killed 14 people, including two children, and wounded 108 others Saturday, Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry said.
Saskatoon
-
Parts of Sask. experiencing warmest December on record
The above normal conditions have been getting many people outdoors, but has also stopped people from enjoying their annual winter activities.
-
Former Rider Charleston Hughes announces retirement from CFL
Former Rider Charleston Hughes formally announced his retirement from the CFL on Friday night.
-
Moose Jaw Warriors player added to Team Canada’s roster at World Juniors
Jagger Firkus, a forward for the Moose Jaw Warriors, has been added to Team Canada’s 25-player roster at the World Juniors.
Winnipeg
-
3 escape semi-truck blaze near Carberry: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP are investigating after a semi truck carrying a load of cars was destroyed by fire Friday afternoon.
-
'Absolutely empty of everything': Cheer Board of Winnipeg looks to restock, reassess after overwhelming holiday season
Now that the holiday season is winding down, Winnipeg's Christmas Cheer Board is reflecting on one of its busiest seasons ever after receiving an overwhelming number of hamper requests this year.
-
'Consider all ice unsafe': Experts warn against going near frozen water during mild winter
The skating rink under the canopy at The Forks is always a hot commodity on a mild winter day. But for some skaters, it's become a consolation prize.
Calgary
-
Economic woes: Canadian recession worries linger as calendar turns
After an unpredictable few years, many Canadians are concerned 2024 could bring with it some tough economic times.
-
'It’s been a little bit challenging': warm weather impacting sleigh riding business in K-Country
Some outdoor winter activities have been made more enjoyable by the unseasonably warm weather but others, such as one sleigh riding business, have felt its impact.
-
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith set to launch sweeping health-delivery changes in 2024
Premier Danielle Smith is set to take scalpel and bone saw to Alberta's $17-billion health-delivery system in 2024, while simultaneously scrambling to keep and find more family doctors.
Edmonton
-
Free concerts, fireworks and family-friendly fun: How to welcome the new year in the capital region
There will be several spots to ring in 2024 with fireworks – and more – in the greater Edmonton area Sunday night.
-
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith set to launch sweeping health-delivery changes in 2024
Premier Danielle Smith is set to take scalpel and bone saw to Alberta's $17-billion health-delivery system in 2024, while simultaneously scrambling to keep and find more family doctors.
-
Expert says number of police shootings in Canada 'spectacularly unrelenting'
The family of a woman shot by an officer in Edmonton during a wellness check says her death was unnecessary, as the number of police shootings across Canada show little sign of relenting over the past four years. A tally compiled by The Canadian Press found police shot at 85 people in Canada between Jan. 1 and Dec. 15 -- 41 fatally.
Toronto
-
Raptors trade Anunoby, Achiuwa to Knicks for Quickley, Mississauga's RJ Barrett
The Toronto Raptors and New York Knicks have made a major multi-player trade.
-
Suspect arrested, charged with manslaughter after fatal altercation in Roncesvalles area
A suspect has been arrested and charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of a man in his 60s in the Roncesvalles area of Toronto on Boxing Day.
-
Yorkville condo was stash house used by Hells Angels for $5 million in cash: documents
A condo in the tiny Toronto neighbourhood of Yorkville was used as a stash house for upwards of $5 million in cash by a group of Hells Angels operating an underground gambling ring, and their neighbours may have had no idea, according to documents filed in court and obtained by CTV News.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa bylaw hands out nine noise fines to pro-Palestine protesters, including Ottawa MPP
The City of Ottawa says nine fines amounting to over $4,000 were handed out to pro-Palestinian protesters under the city's noise bylaw on Saturday.
-
Person jumps from fourth-floor balcony to escape flames after fire near the ByWard Market
16 residents of an apartment near the ByWard Market have been displaced after a two-alarm fire last night.
-
Ottawa G2 licenced driver charged for clocking 172 km/h on Hwy. 417
Ontario Provincial Police in Ottawa say they clocked a novice driver going 172 km/h on the highway shortly after 3 a.m. on Dec. 30.
Vancouver
-
40-year-old inmate dies in custody at federal prison in B.C.
An inmate from Saskatchewan has died at a prison in B.C.'s Fraser Valley, the Correctional Service of Canada announced Friday.
-
Century-old temperature record broken in B.C. for 3rd straight day
Milder-than-usual December temperatures continued across much of B.C. Friday, breaking or tying 16 records, including one that had stood for more than a century.
-
North Vancouver crash left pedestrian in critical condition, RCMP say
Mounties in North Vancouver are seeking witnesses and video after a collision that left a woman in critical condition this week.
Montreal
-
The NYE fireworks show in Montreal's Old Port has been cancelled
Montrealers hoping to start the new year with a bang may be disappointed come Dec. 31; the annual fireworks show in the Old Port has been cancelled for the second year in a row.
-
Quebec police watchdog gave biased account of Koray Kevin Celik's death: Court of Appeal
The Quebec Court of Appeal is upholding a decision that found the province's police watchdog, the BEI, 'lacked impartiality' in its description of a Montreal police intervention involving the death of a young man.
-
With rising food costs and property taxes, Montrealers are in for an expensive 2024
Canada's Food Price Report projects grocery costs will jump between 2.5 and 4.5 per cent in 2024.
Vancouver Island
-
Century-old temperature record broken in B.C. for 3rd straight day
Milder-than-usual December temperatures continued across much of B.C. Friday, breaking or tying 16 records, including one that had stood for more than a century.
-
Expert says number of police shootings in Canada 'spectacularly unrelenting'
The family of a woman shot by an officer in Edmonton during a wellness check says her death was unnecessary, as the number of police shootings across Canada show little sign of relenting over the past four years. A tally compiled by The Canadian Press found police shot at 85 people in Canada between Jan. 1 and Dec. 15 -- 41 fatally.
-
B.C. Conservatives aiming for top prize in 2024, while Greens hoping to triple seat count
For the first time in decades there were four official parties sitting in the B.C. legislature this year, sparking lively debates on a range of controversial topics.
Atlantic
-
Community rallies around family injured in Christmas Eve crash in Cape Breton
A Maritime community is stepping up to support a family of six who were injured in a Christmas Eve car crash.
-
'It’s the most fun on four legs': SuperDogs sells out two shows in Moncton
The SuperDogs stole the show in New Brunswick this weekend with two sold out Moncton shows on Saturday.
-
Investigation into May’s destructive wildfires in Upper Tantallon, N.S., remains active: DNRR
Seven months after more than 150 homes were destroyed in Upper Tantallon, Nova Scotia, the province’s Natural Resources and Renewables Department is still saying very little about their investigation into what may have caused the devastating wildfire.
Northern Ontario
-
Automated licence plate recognition identifies suspended impaired driver, police say
A suspended driver is facing multiple charges – including impaired driving – following a northern Ontario traffic stop on Friday afternoon.
-
New Ontario laws and regulations come into effect on New Year's Day
Several new Ontario laws and regulatory changes are set to come into effect on New Year's Day, including daycare safe-arrival rules and penalties for inappropriately accessing patients' personal health information.
-
Sudbury police looking for three assault suspects
The Greater Sudbury Police Service is searching for three people in connection to assaults that occurred earlier this month.
Kitchener
-
'My husband broke down the door': Fatal townhouse fire in Kitchener under investigation
One person is dead after a townhouse fire in Kitchener.
-
Family wants DoorDash to pay after driver crashes into house
The VanRaalte family in Belwood Ont. just wanted some pizza delivered to their home on a Friday night, but their $40 bill turned into one worth tens of thousands after the delivery driver crashed into their garage.
-
Video released as police investigate Kitchener thefts
Regional police are releasing new video after multiple break-and-enter thefts in two Kitchener neighbourhoods.