Pasqua First Nation has been awarded $145 million from the federal government over a land settlement claim in the early 1900’s.

On Monday, the first nation approved the compensation with a ratification vote on 97 per cent approval.

“This settlement for the people of Pasqua First Nation will benefit those people today and into the future,” said Chief Matthew Peigan in a written statement. “With sound, prudent investments, the settlement monies will grow over time to provide an annual amount to Pasqua First Nation for programs and services.”

The settlement stems from the surrender of around 16,000 acres of agriculture land in 1906. Pasqua filed claims against the surrender in 1987 and 1995, but Ottawa rejected the claims.

A claim was submitted again in 2013 and accepted in 2016. The settlement announcement was made in June and accepted earlier this week.