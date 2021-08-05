REGINA -- Pasqua First Nation has become a major shareholder in Atlas Growers, an Edmonton-based medicinal cannabis company.

Pasqua First Nation (PFN) will also work with Atlas Growers on an Indigenous cannabis product line of topical creams, called Mino-Ahki— “Good Earth.”

“What we liked, from family medical experiences, [was that] they want to concentrate on the medicinal cannabis for all kinds of aches and pains, and our sicknesses,” Chief Matthew T. Peigan, of Pasqua First Nation, said.

Peigan said with PFN’s investment in the company, it is now also a part owner in Atlas’s facility near Edmonton.

The company aims to launch the topical creams in three to four months.

More to come…