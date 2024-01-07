REGINA
Regina

    • Pats break 7 game losing streak with OT win against Victoria

    The Regina Pats broke a seven game losing streak in their latest match up against the Victoria Royals. (Courtesy: X/WHLPats) The Regina Pats broke a seven game losing streak in their latest match up against the Victoria Royals. (Courtesy: X/WHLPats)

    A Zackary Shantz overtime goal saw the Pats beat the Victoria Royals 2-1 – finally snapping the Pats' recent losing streak.

    It was a "come from behind" victory at the Brandt Centre Saturday night, according to the Regina Pats.

    The home town team trailed 1-0 going into the third period until a goal from Tye Spencer tied the contest and forced overtime.

    Shantz scored his fifth goal of the season and his first in 18 games. The win marks the Pats’ second OT win and seventh comeback of the season.

    "We're extremely excited. It's a sigh of relief,” Regina Pats Assistant Coach Ken Schneider said in a news release.

    “It's been a long hard battle here with a lot of overtime games and a lot of tough hockey with maybe not starting on time as much as we've wanted to. The players a pretty happy bunch, including the coaching staff and management.”

    The Pats next matchup will see them pitted against the Vancouver Giants on Jan. 12.

    Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. at the Brandt Centre.

