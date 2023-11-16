Pats fall to Oil Kings in final home game of November
The Regina Pats fell 6-1 to the Edmonton Oil Kings Wednesday night at the Brandt Centre as the team played its final home game of November.
“I was worried about what kind of effort we were going to get. We were all over, we just didn’t get any goals. It was a trap game. I was worried as a group we’d take these guys lightly and expect to win. We’re learning to be mature and today we weren’t very mature,” Pats head coach Brad Herauf said on the team’s effort.
Six minutes into the first period the Pats were on the power play but defenceman Parker Berge missed a pass at the point and Oil Kings’ forward, Ty Nash would capitalize on it for a shorthanded goal to make it 1-0.
Regina was playing physical off the start with big hits from Jaxsin Vaughan that drew a penalty from Edmonton and another from newly acquired forward Anthony Wilson.
“Jackson Vaughan was real physical. He’s really taken a stronghold of that centre position. He’s really understanding now those good, clean hit,” said Herauf.
“I think he’s excellent. I think he’s what was advertised as a player that I’d seen in Brandon. He plays with tons of speed and he’s physical. He’s got some offense to his game. He hasn’t produced yet, but I really liked what I saw,” added Herauf on Wilson’s first game as a Pat.
Just about halfway through the first the Edmonton dominated deep in Regina’s zone as John Szabo found the back of the net on a feed from Ethan MacKenzie to make it 2-0.
The Pats finish the period with 19 seconds remaining on their third power play of the night but have yet to get one past Oil Kings goalie Kolby Hay.
Shots were 12-11 in favour of the Oil Kings after one period of play.
Edmonton drew a penalty with just over 14 minutes to go in the second period and with the help of an extra attacker and Huet getting tangled up outside his net, Bruce Skyler puts it home to make it 3-0.
From there Edmonton continued to capitalize on their chances as forward Cole Miller made it 4-0 on a breakout pass from Nathan Pilling.
On the Oil Kings' 23rd shot of the night, they would once again get past Pats’ goaltender, Ewan Huet to make it 5-0. Regina would pull Huet with just over nine minutes to go in the second period and bring in Kelton Pyne.
“We got some good players taking those breakaways. Usually, we get one out of those three or four and we just didn’t tonight and take nothing away from their team. They played really hard tonight. They’re a big, physical team. We just didn’t have enough execution on our scoring opportunities,” said Herauf
The lone goal from Regina came with just over two minutes to go in the second period the Pats finally got on the board with a goal from captain Tanner Howe.
Regina was letting their emotions get the best of them as they struggled to stay out of the penalty box in the second period which would lead to another power-play goal from Edmonton to make it 6-1 after two periods.
That score would stick through the final 20 minutes of play as the Oil Kings walked away with the victory after outshooting the Pats 36-29.
Edmonton still sits last in the Western Hockey League’s (WHL) Eastern conference with a 6-12-0-1 record. The Pats find themselves in the middle of the pack with a 10-10-1-1 record. Regina will now hit the road and not return back to the Brandt centre until December.
“Definitely easier to enter that road trip with the win and the momentum but maybe it’s something that you know we needed to tap into us, to bring us back to earth and remind us, just the attention to detail that it takes for our team to win,” said Herauf.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here's what the jury in murder-terrorism trial of accused London, Ont. attacker Nathaniel Veltman didn't hear
Now that the jury is deliberating the verdict for Nathaniel Veltman, a publication ban on reporting evidence heard in the absence of the jury has expired.
OPINION As millions of mortgages approach renewal, what will Canada's real estate market look like?
As some COVID-era mortgages approach their renewal dates, many homeowners and potential homebuyers may be curious about whether the country is on the cusp of a buyer's market. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains some of the key factors affecting Canada's current real estate landscape, and what homeowners can expect as their mortgages come up for renewal.
Gene therapy for sickle cell and thalassemia gets approval in the U.K., a world first
Britain's medicines regulator has authorized the world's first gene therapy treatment for sickle cell disease, in a move that could offer relief to thousands of people with the crippling disease in the U.K.
Video shows rocky Air Canada landing at Toronto Pearson
An Air Canada plane was caught bouncing from side to side on camera during a rough landing at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport on Monday.
Some Canadians switched to heat pumps, others regretted the choice. Here's what they told us
In light of colder temperatures and recent debates over government-imposed pollution pricing, Canadians’ choices on how to stay warm and heat their homes have come to the forefront.
OPINION 5 things the new season of 'The Crown' got wrong -- and 1 thing it got right
After a roller-coaster year for the Royal Family, the arrival of the ever-popular series 'The Crown' on streaming giant Netflix was always going to ruffle a few feathers, writes royal commentator Afua Hagan in a column for CTVNews.ca.
'Dances With Wolves' actor asks Nevada Supreme Court to drop all charges
The lawyer for Nathan Chasing Horse has asked the Nevada Supreme Court to drop all charges against the 'Dances With Wolves' actor and self-described medicine man.
WATCH Why Canadians should expect 'big increases' to mortgage rates
Amid a drop in inflation, there's speculation from some financial analysts that the Bank of Canada may start to lower the country's benchmark interest rate, however one economist is warning that even with the possibility of cuts, homeowners should expect 'big increases' to mortgage rates.
BREAKING Montreal's Jacques Cartier Bridge reopens after Pro-Palestinian demonstration
Traffic on Montreal's Jacques Cartier Bridge has resumed after a pro-Palestinian demonstration closed the bridge in both directions.
Saskatoon
-
Teens at Sask. hockey tournament fall ill after carbon monoxide leak
Multiple players at a youth hockey tournament in Saskatchewan experienced serious symptoms due to an undetected carbon monoxide leak over the weekend.
-
'Lighting up the night for 25 years': BHP Enchanted Forest begins in Saskatoon
The unofficial kick-off to the holiday season is underway in Saskatoon.
-
New drug toxicity report shows alarming numbers for Saskatchewan
A new report from the Saskatchewan Coroners Service shows the province is continuing to deal with a deadly drug crisis.
Winnipeg
-
Up to 15 cm of snow coming to parts of Manitoba
A heavy swath of snow is expected to touch down in parts of Manitoba on Thursday.
-
Heather Stefanson may step down as PC leader sooner than expected
Former Manitoba premier Heather Stefanson may step down as leader of the Progressive Conservatives sooner than expected.
-
Hammer attack in Brandon leaves man with severe head trauma: police
A Manitoba man was airlifted to a Winnipeg hospital on Monday after a hammer attack in Brandon left him with head trauma.
Calgary
-
Teenage brothers accused in fatal Marlborough Park shooting to appear in court
Two teenage brothers charged in Monday’s fatal shooting in Marlborough Park are expected to appear in court for the first time Thursday, to answer to the charges.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Cold and foggy start, but warmup begins Thursday afternoon
The city of Calgary ended up with just under 5 centimetres of snow Wednesday, and because the bulk of that snow fell later in the day (with cooler temperatures) commuters woke up to slippery roadways Thursday morning.
-
Tech giant Amazon's first Canadian wind farm project to be located in Alberta
Announcement of a new wind farm marks Amazon's fourth renewable energy project in Canada and comes on the heels of the recent opening of the company's Travers Solar Project, which is also located in southern Alberta and is the largest solar farm ever constructed in Canada.
Edmonton
-
Retribution likely for killing of father and son at Edmonton gas station, expert says
As homicide detectives search for the men who shot and killed Harp Uppal and his 11-year-old son Gavin, experts say, it has all the hallmarks of a gang-related hit, noting a conflict that spans several provinces.
-
'Dances With Wolves' actor asks Nevada Supreme Court to drop all charges
The lawyer for Nathan Chasing Horse has asked the Nevada Supreme Court to drop all charges against the 'Dances With Wolves' actor and self-described medicine man.
-
Gene therapy for sickle cell and thalassemia gets approval in the U.K., a world first
Britain's medicines regulator has authorized the world's first gene therapy treatment for sickle cell disease, in a move that could offer relief to thousands of people with the crippling disease in the U.K.
Toronto
-
Police investigating after Forest Hill Starbucks targeted with graffiti referencing Israel-Gaza war
Police have launched an investigation after a Forest Hill Starbucks was targeted with graffiti referencing the Israel-Gaza war.
-
More than 1,200 No Frills workers could go on strike in Ontario next week
More than 1,200 Unifor members employed at Loblaw-owned No Frills stores could be on strike as of Monday, the union said in a statement released Thursday.
-
Man dies of injuries after shooting in Mississauga
A man who was rushed to hospital following a shooting in an industrial area in Mississauga late Wednesday night has died of his injuries.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Mission needs more donors to keep up with demand
The Ottawa Mission says it's feeling the crunch of inflation while trying to keep up with feeding the most vulnerable.
-
Alexandria, Ont. shelter-in-place leads to two arrests
Ontario Provincial Police in North Glengarry have arrested two individuals after a shelter-in-place was requested for residents on Wednesday evening.
-
OCDSB trustee Lyra Evans out as board chair through tie-vote card draw
The chair of the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board Lyra Evans has been ousted from her position after a decision that came down to a card draw.
Vancouver
-
Man trapped in burning pickup truck after Maple Ridge rollover crash: RCMP
A man was trapped inside a truck that caught fire after a crash in Maple Ridge Wednesday night, according to authorities.
-
$3,300 in cash stolen during Burnaby parkade robbery, police say
Mounties in Burnaby are asking for help to identify a suspect in a robbery that happened in a parkade six weeks ago.
-
'It was very concerning': Woman steals package while walking with child in stroller
A Langley man is speaking out and sharing video of a porch pirate who recently stole a package from his doorstep.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Montreal's Jacques Cartier Bridge reopens after Pro-Palestinian demonstration
Traffic on Montreal's Jacques Cartier Bridge has resumed after a pro-Palestinian demonstration closed the bridge in both directions.
-
Concordia University bans two people from campus after investigation into violent clashes
Concordia University has banned two non-students from its campus following a violent altercation involving pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian supporters.
-
Ottawa loaning $925 M to create rental homes in Montreal
The federal government announced it will loan over $925 million to developers to create nearly 3,000 rental homes in Montreal.
Vancouver Island
-
Ryan Reynolds becomes newest member of Order of British Columbia
Ryan Reynolds is the newest member of the Order of British Columbia.
-
CFAX Santas Anonymous sees drastic drop in donations amid cost-of-living crunch
The phones at the CFAX Santas Anonymous workshop never seem to stop ringing. The Christmas charity provides 1,200 hampers to families consisting of two toys per child, a $100 food gift card and three bags of groceries designed to help families through the Christmas break.
-
WATCH
WATCH Why Canadians should expect 'big increases' to mortgage rates
Amid a drop in inflation, there's speculation from some financial analysts that the Bank of Canada may start to lower the country's benchmark interest rate, however one economist is warning that even with the possibility of cuts, homeowners should expect 'big increases' to mortgage rates.
Atlantic
-
Moncton partners with federal government to fast-track building housing
New plans to address Moncton’s housing crisis were announced Thursday morning.
-
Some Canadians switched to heat pumps, others regretted the choice. Here's what they told us
In light of colder temperatures and recent debates over government-imposed pollution pricing, Canadians’ choices on how to stay warm and heat their homes have come to the forefront.
-
Mother Nature rains on Saint John Santa Claus Parade
The Santa Claus Parade scheduled for Saturday in Saint John, N.B., has been cancelled.
Northern Ontario
-
Some Canadians switched to heat pumps, others regretted the choice. Here's what they told us
In light of colder temperatures and recent debates over government-imposed pollution pricing, Canadians’ choices on how to stay warm and heat their homes have come to the forefront.
-
OPINION
OPINION Don Martin: Life in Trudeau's brain defies imagination
Getting inside Justin Trudeau's head these days requires a vivid imagination. The prime minister's bizarre statement on the Middle East war this week reflects a distorted view that human-shielded resistance by Hamas terrorists can be overcome with "maximum restraint" by Israel's military.
-
Video shows rocky Air Canada landing at Toronto Pearson
An Air Canada plane was caught bouncing from side to side on camera during a rough landing at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport on Monday.
Kitchener
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Crews respond to house fire in Woodstock
The Woodstock Fire Department says everyone made it out safely after flames broke out a home on Elizabeth Street.
-
Magic mushroom shop reopens one day after police shut it down
The FunGuyz store in Cambridge, Ont. reopened Wednesday, less than 24 hours after police raided the magic mushroom dispensary and shut it down.
-
Emergency shelter space coming to Kitchener
The Region of Waterloo calls the number of people experiencing homelessness locally - "unprecedented." So they're setting up a new emergency shelter beside Cameron Heights Collegiate Institute in Kitchener.