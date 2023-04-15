Pats forward Tanner Howe named to Canada’s under 18 team for World Hockey Championship

Regina Pats forward Tanner Howe will wear the Team Canada jersey at the upcoming under 18 World Hockey Championship in Basel and Porrentruy, Switzerland.

This will be the fourth time Howe has played at the international level, he was a part of last year’s under 18 team and in 2021 participated in the under 17 tournament, Howe also played for Canada at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

During the 2022-23 Western Hockey League (WHL) season, the Prince Albert, Sask. product picked up 85 points in 67 games and six points in seven playoff games.

Canada opens the tournament against Sweden on April 20 at 6:30 a.m. MDT.

TSN will broadcast all of Canada’s games throughout the event.