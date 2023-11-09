Pats grab one point in shootout loss to Blades
The Saskatoon Blades came out on top Wednesday night at the Brandt Centre defeating the Regina Pats 2-1 in a shootout.
“I think that we competed really hard. I think we had a heck of a goalie performance but we took way too many penalties,” Pats’ head coach, Bread Herauf said following the game.
Herauf was referring to the nineteen minutes of penalties the team took in the game. However the Blades had fifteen penalty minutes of their own but were able to capitalize on the power play.
Saskatoon opened the scoring just over 12 minutes into the first period on a power play goal from forward Egor Sidorov. Heading into Wednesday’s matchup Sidorov was sitting in fifth in the Western Hockey League (WHL) in scoring and fifteenth in points.
“The penalties that we’re taking they’re not preventing goals, they’re 200 feet from the net. We’re trying to stick up for each other, the hearts in the right place, but situationally they’re just undisciplined penalties,” Herauf said.
After two periods Sidorov would stand as the only goal scorer so far. But the Blades were keeping Pats’ goaltender, Ewan Huet, on his toes with 25 shots on net after 40 minutes of play. The Pats had just 13.
“He’s been excellent. He’s been getting better all the time. You can really see it in practice. We’re really happy [with his performance], he fits in well. He kept us in the game, he kept us relevant. He was our best penalty killer tonight and we needed him to be,” Herauf said.
“Personally I kind of take it one shot at a time. That’s how I get through it. Just don’t think just make saves,” said Huet, when asked about his performance that earned him the first star of the night.
In the third period the Pats quickly tied it up in less than three minutes with a goal from Jaxsin Vaughan to mark his second on the season. Parker Berge picked up the assist.
That would also stand as the only regulation goal for the Pats as the two headed to overtime. After three periods the Blades continued to outshoot the Pats 38-25.
Overtime would prove to not be enough as they took to a shootout which eventually saw Sidorov as the hero once again as his shot got past Huet on route to a 2-1 victory.
The game marked the two teams fifth of eight meetings this season, with the season series having been tied 2-2. Saskatoon has now taken the lead 3-2. The Pats have now dropped six of their last eight games while the Blades have won their last four.
The Pats will have a home-and-home with the Brandon Wheat Kings beginning Nov. 11 in Brandon then back at the Brandt Centre on Nov. 12.
Regina Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING White House says Israel agrees to 4-hour daily pauses in northern Gaza fighting to allow civilians to flee
The White House says Israel has agreed to put in place four-hour daily humanitarian pauses in its assault on Hamas in northern Gaza.
Liberals table 'anti-scab' legislation, satisfying NDP supply deal commitment
Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan tabled new labour legislation Thursday proposing new 'anti-scab' provisions, a commitment that he needed to meet by the end of the year under the terms of the minority Liberals' confidence-and-supply deal with the NDP.
Canada has 'sufficient supply' of new COVID-19 vaccines amid 'pandemic amnesia,' experts say
As doctors recommend new COVID-19 vaccine doses to combat the XBB.1.5 Omicron subvariant, a mutation of COVID-19 that has continued to spread despite misconceptions that the virus is a threat of the past, officials say Canada has sufficient supply.
BREAKING Explosion reported at home in south Ottawa
Emergency services are responding to reports of an explosion at a home in south Ottawa.
3 charged with running sex ring that catered to elected officials, other wealthy clients
Three people have been charged with running a sophisticated commercial sex ring in Massachusetts and eastern Virginia that catered to well-connected clients such as elected officials and military officers, federal prosecutors said on Wednesday.
Regular operations resuming at Pearson after arriving passengers used 'wrong door'
Regular operations are resuming at Pearson International Airport after thousands of passengers were grounded on Thursday morning.
Will Gaza Strip evacuees be granted immigration status in Canada? It depends, minister says
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says the immigration status and supports available for evacuees who escape from Gaza Strip will have to be determined based on individual circumstances once people make their way to Canada.
Members of Shania Twain's stage crew injured in Saskatchewan bus crash
A crew bus and one truck involved with the Shania Twain “Queen of Me” tour were involved in a rollover near Wolseley, Saskatchewan.
New images released of sex offender Randall Hopley as search continues
Authorities have released new surveillance images of Randall Hopley, the convicted sex offender who has been on the loose since removing his electronic ankle monitor last weekend in Vancouver.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon hospital violates fire code due to patient overcrowding
The Saskatoon Fire Department says St. Paul’s Hospital is in violation of fire code requirements, with beds crowding the hallways and obstructing exit doors.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Former Regina police chief Evan Bray to replace John Gormley
Regina's former Chief of Police Evan Bray will be resurrecting his broadcasting career on Rawlco Radio’s two Saskatchewan talk stations.
-
Fundraisers launched for Sask. drowning victims
A pair of fundraisers have been launched to help the families of two men who lost their lives over the weekend on Humboldt Lake.
Winnipeg
-
Winter weather and poor road conditions causing school closures around Manitoba
With Manitoba experiencing winter weather and poor road conditions on Thursday, a number of schools across the province are closed for the day.
-
'It's a little scary' Parent concerned about ongoing educational assistant strike in Hanover School Division
Parents and students with special needs are caught in the middle of a labour dispute in southern Manitoba.
-
Members of Shania Twain's stage crew injured in Saskatchewan bus crash
A crew bus and one truck involved with the Shania Twain “Queen of Me” tour were involved in a rollover near Wolseley, Saskatchewan.
Calgary
-
Here's how much you need to make to live modestly in Calgary
Many Calgarians have been feeling the pressure of rising prices and a new report shows just how much more it costs to live modestly in the city now than it did last year.
-
Alberta Pension Plan town hall set for Calgary area residents
Former provincial treasurer, Jim Dinning, will host another Alberta Pension Plan engagement panel Thursday night, this time targeting residents in Calgary and area.
-
Man who exposed himself to Coaldale employee sought by police
Alberta RCMP are looking for the public's help to track down a man who they say exposed himself to a worker in Coaldale.
Edmonton
-
Firefighters called to old hangar space early Thursday
Firefighters were called to an old hangar at the site of Edmonton's former municipal airport early Thursday morning.
-
Alberta announces new health delivery system, promises to try to protect jobs
The Alberta government says protecting jobs will be a priority as it embarks on a massive restructuring of its health system.
-
AHS employee town halls begin on major health-care overhaul
A series of telephone town hall meetings with Health Minister Adriana LaGrange and new board chair Lyle Oberg will begin Thursday morning, to address the major overhaul to Alberta’s health-care system.
Toronto
-
Regular operations resuming at Pearson after arriving passengers used 'wrong door'
Regular operations are resuming at Pearson International Airport after thousands of passengers were grounded on Thursday morning.
-
Ontario banning Canadian work experience requirement on job applications
The Ontario government hopes to ban employers from requiring Canadian work experience in job postings or application forms.
-
Toronto police identify second suspect wanted in Greektown murder
Toronto police have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a second man wanted in connection with the murder of 29-year-old Shemar Powell-Flowers in Greektown this past summer.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Explosion reported at home in south Ottawa
Emergency services are responding to reports of an explosion at a home in south Ottawa.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING 'Multiple' homes on fire near Cornwall, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police are on scene for multiple homes on fire near Cornwall, Ont.
-
Freezing rain warning for Ottawa
Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Ottawa after snow and ice pellets overnight.
Vancouver
-
BC Green Party removes deputy leader for 'unacceptable' social media activity
The deputy leader of the BC Green Party has been removed after liking a social media post that compared Dr. Bonnie Henry to Nazi doctor Josef Mengele.
-
Tickets for Taylor Swift's Vancouver shows go on sale to winners of presale lottery
The wait to buy tickets for Taylor Swift's 2024 concert dates in Vancouver is finally over, with online sales scheduled to start this morning.
-
After multiple delays and surprise developments, Ali murder trial nears completion
A first-degree murder trial that began in April is coming close to its conclusion after a series of delays and significant developments that have altered the Crown's case.
Montreal
-
Police say 2 Jewish schools in Montreal hit by bullets overnight
Two Jewish schools in Montreal's Cote-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grace borough were hit by bullets overnight, Montreal police confirmed Thursday morning.
-
Dangerous TikTok challenge snakes its way into Montreal schools
A dangerous TikTok challenge has surfaced in Montreal's schools, causing concern for parents and law enforcement.
-
Slippery roads send car crashing into bus shelter
Two cars collided on Saint Laurent Boulevard as falling snow caused slippery conditions on the roads.
Vancouver Island
-
'It's a scary struggle': Vancouver Island families grapple with the rising cost of living
The Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives has released its Living Wage report. It says two full-time earners in Greater Victoria need to make $25.40 an hour in order to support a family of four.
-
B.C.'s latest housing plans target transit hubs and remove parking requirements
Busy bus stops with multiple routes and rapid transit stations like for the SkyTrain are the focus of the province's latest plan to increase housing density.
-
Mount St. Helens records more than 400 earthquakes since mid-July, but no signs of imminent eruption
More than 400 earthquakes have been detected beneath Washington's Mount St. Helens in recent months, though there are no signs of an imminent eruption, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Atlantic
-
'It’s never really over, I still lost a child': Jury returns with recommendations in Lexi Daken inquest
The jury in the coroner’s inquest into the death of 16-year-old Lexi Daken made several recommendations.
-
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators block access to Dartmouth business
A group of demonstrators are blocking access to a business in Dartmouth, N.S., Thursday morning.
-
Cape Breton teen facing charges after fire destroys $1M worth of fibre cable: police
Police in Cape Breton say a teenage boy is facing charges after a weekend fire destroyed more than $1,000,000 worth of fibre optic cable.
Northern Ontario
-
Barrie senior killed in Highway 11 crash with commercial vehicle in North Bay
One person was killed and two others seriously injured in a crash between a commercial and passenger vehicle on Highway 11 in North Bay, police say.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Homicide investigation underway after body found in wooded area
The body of a 40-year-old woman was found in a wooded area in the Donovan area of Greater Sudbury on Wednesday, police say.
-
3 charged with running sex ring that catered to elected officials, other wealthy clients
Three people have been charged with running a sophisticated commercial sex ring in Massachusetts and eastern Virginia that catered to well-connected clients such as elected officials and military officers, federal prosecutors said on Wednesday.
Kitchener
-
Sale of Nazi items at Cambridge, Ont. antique mall sparks debate
Nazi memorabilia available for purchase inside a Cambridge antiques mall is sparking debate over whether the public sale of these wartime items are educational or harmful.
-
Elderly woman charged in crash that halted ION service
Grand River Transit says emergency repairs to restore ION service are underway after a vehicle struck an electrical box at Allen Station.
-
Arrest made in $1M fraud investigation targeting older adults
Police have made an arrest in a $1 million fraud scheme that appeared to target the "equity held in the victims’ homes.”